Plateau Massacre: Perpetrators Won’t Go Unpunished — FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has assured that the perpetrators of the Christmas Eve killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State would be brought to book.

The African Examiner had reported that unknown gunmen had attacked communities in the two LGAs on Sunday, killing over 150 persons.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Gaidam said: “The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that touches us all, and we stand united with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time. In line with the directives of Mr. President, we will leave no stone unturned in apprehending both the collaborators and prime suspects involved in this crime against humanity. Our collective resolve is to ensure that those responsible face the full force of the law.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of the injured citizens and the security agencies that bravely worked to secure the affected villages. It is our firm belief that by standing together, cooperating with security agencies, and providing vital information, we can assist in arresting these callous criminals who are currently on the run.

“We understand the gravity of the security challenges facing Plateau State and the entire country, and we assure you of our continued collaboration with other stakeholders to address these issues.

“Despite this tragic incident, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ongoing reforms within the police, aimed at enhancing professionalism and the delivery of top-notch service to the Nigerian people. We will not allow such incidents to deter us from our mission.”





