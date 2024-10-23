Governor Mbah To NITP: Get Rid Of Quacks In Your Profession

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Peter Mbah, has called on the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) to take decisive action in eliminating quacks from their profession and to actively push for the domestication and implementation of the Urban and Regional Planning Law across the nation.

He spoke through his Deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai on Tuesday during the 55th International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the NITP, held in Enugu.

Our correspondent reports that the event had as it theme:”The Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law and the Challenge of National Development,”

The governor stressed the need for the NITP to protect the integrity of their profession by encouraging the enforcement of planning laws and rooting out unqualified practitioners.

He said “If you root out quacks in your profession, you will be able to re-engineer and reinstate your honor and dignity,” he said.

Mbah, equally emphasized the importance of town planners advocating for the domestication of planning laws, noting that only five states have done so since the Urban and Regional Planning Law was enacted in 1992.

He however, challenged the NITP to follow up on the recommendations made at such conferences, highlighting the tendency in Nigeria to hold numerous events without tangible outcomes.

“We need to ask ourselves what the follow-up actions of events like this are,” he said.

Heal also urged town planners to collaborate with the Nigerian Bar Association, House of Assembly Speakers, and the Nigerian Governors Forum to ensure that the Urban and Regional Planning Law is adopted and enforced across all states.

The governor equally encouraged town planners to get creative in contributing to national development, suggesting that they proactively offer their services to governments, rather than waiting for formal engagements.

“Why can’t the town planners’ association set up an enterprise where you contribute your professional service?” he asked.

He tasked the NITP to present their designs and plans to the government voluntarily, showcasing their value and negotiating for compensation.

The governor also highlighted the need for effective town planning to address critical urban issues such as market fire outbreaks, inadequate healthcare access in populated areas, and poorly planned settlements.

“These are salient, fundamental issues that town planning can address. Proper planning not only protects your job but also improves the quality of life for our people,” he added.

In his speech, Nathaniel Atebije, the National President of NITP, emphasized the significance of planning laws in fostering development and preventing chaos in urban environments.

He lamented the slow domestication of the 1992 Urban and Regional Planning Law, calling on the federal government and all tiers of government to take urgent steps to implement it.

“Painfully, after over thirty years, not more than five states have domesticated this law,” Atebije noted.

He urged the engagement of qualified professionals rather than politically appointed individuals to lead planning efforts.

Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of NITP, TPL Charles Chuks Ngene, also commended Governor Mbah for his infrastructural developments across the state.

He called on the governor to approve the long-pending Enugu State Urban and Regional Planning Bill, which he noted has lingered for over two decades.

“The signing of this Bill will bring massive revenue and orderly development to the state,” Ngene added.

The conference also featured the presentation and discussion of key papers, induction of new members, and various activities such as a quiz competition, mentorship sessions, and a cultural night.

Among the dignitaries present were the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, who urged town planners to be more proactive in collaborating with state governments and lawmakers to push for stronger planning laws.

The event underscored the critical role town planners play in shaping sustainable and well-organized cities, while highlighting the need for concrete action to follow the important discussions held at such gatherings.