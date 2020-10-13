EndSARS Protesters Sign Petition For ICC To Prosecute Nigeria’s IGP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the protests against the scrapping of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) continue spread across different states of the federation, more than 100,000 persons have signed a petition enjoining the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and prosecute the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, for allegedly committing crimes against humanity.

105,000 persons have signed the petition as at Monday night as they accused the police IG of “unleashing war” against Nigerian citizens who are protesting against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The protest which was renewed after a viral video of operatives of SARS gunned down a man in Ugheli, Delta State.

Although, the police IGP had disbanded the police unit but the protesters are still insisting on concrete measures that could reform the police and they are also asking for justice for victims of the brutality.

Video clips and pictures have emerged of police officers chasing protesters with teargas and live bullets.

According to the petition, at least 10 protesters have died in the course of the protest in different parts of the country and the petitioners urged the ICC to call for the IGP’s arrest.

“The Nigerian Police under the leadership of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has unleashed war against defenceless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes were demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit, SARS,” the petition read.

“In the last three days following popular peaceful protests across Nigeria, no less than 10 peaceful protestors have been reportedly shot dead, including Jimoh Isiaq, and countless others arrested and detained by the members of the criminal unit in the police while the extortions still continue unabated.

“It is within this premise that this petition seeks the support of everyone to compel the International Criminal Court at The Hague to order the arrest and prosecution of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for crimes against humanity, as the Head of the Nigerian Police that has carried out these heinous crimes against Youths in Nigeria.”

