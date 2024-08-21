W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Governor Mutfwang Suspends Commissioners, SA, Approves Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has suspended four key officials of the state government with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

He said the governor approved the officials’ suspension, without further explanations on the reasons for the action

The affected officials include the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysanthus Dawam and the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Jamila Tukur.

Others affected are the Special Adviser on Rural Development, Dio Lamul and the Liaison Officer for Mikang Constituency, Moses Sule.

In another development, the governor also affected a minor cabinet reshuffling with the swapping of portfolios within two cabinet members to enhance effective service delivery to the people of Plateau State.

Under the new dispensation, Noel Nkup, the current Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, will now serve as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Similarly, Bashir Lawandi Datti, who previously held the position of Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has been reassigned as the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy.

The suspension of the officials is not unconnected with the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for local government elections conducted in the state which was marred with violence in some local government areas as well as complaints of interference in other areas.

 

