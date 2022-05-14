(BREAKING) – Three Killed As Shop Collapses In Ebonyi Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three persons died while two others were injured when the roof of an open market stall in a market in Ebonyi caved in on Friday evening.

The incident happened at Ekeaja market square, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Governor David Umahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

The Governor was quoted In the statement by his Media Aide, Nwaze Francis as expressing shock at the incident

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised,” the statement said.

Umahi, who described the occurrence as catastrophic, sympathised with the families of the three persons who died.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families,” Umahi said.

The Governor directed the Police and other relevant agencies to immediately launch a full-scale investigation to unearth the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

It was gathered the victims ran into the shade to wait out a heavy downpour in the area.

The strong winds that accompanied the heavy rain was said to have blown away part of the building which fell on them.

One of the victims is said to be a 14- year- old girl who died on the spot while others were rushed to hospital where two others were later confirmed dead.