Green Growth Gaining Traction In Africa – New Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Efforts geared towards advancing green growth in Africa is gathering momentum across Africa, according to a new report launched on Wednesday.

The Africa Green Growth Readiness Assessment Report which is co-authored by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Global Green Growth Institute, was unveiled at the on-going 15th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, in Abidjan.

The new report disclosed that it has found evidence of political commitment to green growth in the continent. The study focused on an in-depth analysis in seven countries, namely Gabon, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The findings are based on nine strategic and operational dimensions, including political commitment, policy and planning, and financing and budgeting.

Green growth, according to the authors is basically the means to promote and maximize opportunities for sustainable economic development through building resilience and managing resources efficiently.

The assessment found evidence that African leaders are actively championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and simultaneously implementing the nationally determined contributions, a component of the Paris climate treaty.

In addition, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia have enshrined the fundamentals of green growth, including the right to a clean and safe environment and citizens’ right to consultation, in their constitutions. The governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Mozambique have adopted green growth and climate-resilient economic strategies.

On the other end of the spectrum, the assessment found that the remaining indicators left the most room for improvement, namely: sectoral, legal and regulatory, financing & budget, research and development and innovation, human resources and capacity, as well as monitoring and reporting.

Officer-in-Charge for Climate Change and Green Growth at the AfDB, Al-Hamndou Dorsouma, said the report is expected to stimulate valuable dialogue and debate about ways to advance climate action and green growth in Africa.

“For the Bank, investing in green growth requires both policy interventions and adequate financing, especially that green growth investments require significant upfront financing to harness the innovative environmental solutions and clean technologies. This includes building resilient and low-carbon economies, smart and sustainable cities, greening industrialization, and building climate-resilient infrastructure”, he said.

In his remarks, the Director and Head of Programs for Africa at the Global Green Growth Institute, Dr Malle Fofana observed that data-driven decision making is fundamental, especially associated to climate change-related issues.

“This report gave a large spectrum of opportunities and practical recommendations that will help African leaders to play a critical role in supporting a green growth models. The Global Green Growth Institute, as an intergovernmental organization, is dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies”, he stressed.