Group Sensitizes Enugu LGA Stakeholders On Climate Change, Zero Emission

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of efforts towards transferring knowledge on Impact of climate change and Net-Zero Emissions, a Non Governmental Organization, the International Climate Change Development Initiative has put together a a one day workshop to sensitize Stakeholders in some local government areas of Enugu state, South East Nigeria

The workshop with the objective of raising awareness about reductions and climate change mitigation in Nigeria was graced by stakeholders from Enugu North, Enugu South , Enugu East and Nkanu West Council Areas of the state.

Speaking at the programme held in Enugu weekend, Executive Director, ED of International Climate Change Initiative, Olumide Idowu informed the participants that there was a report that revealed that some states are not paying attention about climate change.

He noted that most people including stakeholders were not well informed about climate change issues including Net-Zero, adding there is a gap in knowledge transfer on the issues.

Idowu further explained that they want to simplify and explain what Net-Zeo Emissions is all about and make communities especially at the local government level to understand what climate change is all about.

He added that they were trying to do knowledge transfer to the stakeholders in the local governments so that they will also inculcate the programs they are doing in the areas.

According to him, the workshop is also aimed at carrying out the knowledge transfer to people for them to understand how to accelerate implementation for local governments on how to tackle climate change issues in Enugu State.

Idowu stated that apart from Enugu State, they were also doing similar projects in Gombe, Jigsaw, Kaduna, Bauchi, Benin and Lagos states.

He stressed that they were implementing the knowledge transfer for people to understand the impact of climate change and the Net-Zeo that Nigeria is talking about.

The Executive Director noted that they were in Igboetiti in Enugu State last year for the local people, stating that at the end, they will put the two outputs together and prepare an action plan and give it to the ministry.

Idowu explained that part of what they want to achieve is to look for the funding opportunities to solve the problem.

Reacting to the workshop, a participant and the Head of Department of Health in Enugu North, Mrs Amadi said they learnt a lot especially how to sustain their environment.

She stated that the workshop has provided her with what it takes to ensure that their environment is sustained.

Other participants who spoke to newsmen promised to teach others what they learnt on climate change and Net-Zero Emissions