Tiubu’s Presidency Hurting Nigerians, Says Phrank Shaibu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has stated that the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hurting Nigerians.

The African Examiner writes that prices of food continue to soar and many Nigerians are grappling with meeting their basic needs.

Reacting to this development, Shauibu in a statement on Thursday stated that the Tinubu led government intentionally wants to pauperize Nigerians.

Shaibu said: “Operators in the private sector of the economy continue to complain about how the Tinubu administration has led them into uncertain times, resulting in about 10 million small and micro businesses being closed.

“The free fall in the exchange rate and haphazard nature of government policies under Tinubu’s administration has made rubbish of projections made by businesses during the last quarter of 2023. The tragedy now is that a vast majority of Nigerians whose means can’t afford decent meals, unfortunately, contend with staples meant for animals.”

The former vice president’s aide who argued that half of Tinubu’s cabinet members ought not to have been appointed said, “Tinubu’s perspective on the economy had been limited by the fact that he had surrounded himself with his Lagos circle and had put loyalty ahead of competence in his appointment process”.

According to Shaibu, the belief that Tinubu developed Lagos State has been undermined by current events in Nigeria.

“Tinubu clearly knew little about Nigeria’s economy as he had been limited only to Lagos, which had always had a formal economy. The President knew nothing about security or building a national economy, hence his over-reliance on IMF and other multilateral organisations,” he added.





