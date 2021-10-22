Customs Intercepts Live Ammunition, Others With N723m DPV

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has intercepted 751 live ammunition concealed in a cassava flour.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, told a news conference in Lagos on Friday that the seizure was among the 28 seizures made in the last three weeks.

Ejibunu listed the seized items to include 8,000 bags of 50kg rice, 1,419 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 1,301 bales and 128 sacks of secondhand clothing, 233 bundles of wrapper and 621 cartons of expired medicaments.

According to him, the other items are 635 cartons of wine, 1,046 pieces of used tyres, 21 cartons of cutlasses, 531 pieces of used compressors, 986 cartons of chocolate biscuits and 229 wraps of 114.5kg Cannabis Sativa.

He said that 856 jerrycans of 25 litres of fuel, 1,516 cartons of frozen poultry products, 751 pieces of AAA cartridges and 70mm live ammunition were part of the seizures, as well as 18 units of motorcycles.

The official said that all the seized items had a duty paid value of N723, 288, 244.75.

“The mandate of FOU as a critical enforcement arm of the service, particularly in South-West Zone, cannot be over emphasised.

“Besides stemming the tide of smuggling in the zone, the unit stands as a police, providing the much needed security to other customs area commands in the zone.

“There is also the implementation of the government fiscal policy, facilitation of legitimate trade and inter-agency functions; so, we remain resolute not to toy with the confidence reposed on us by the CGC, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd),” he said.

He said that the aforementioned items were intercepted at different flashpoints in the zone such as Ado-Odo, ldogo, Sokoto-ljoun, Ohunbe, llaro, Atan, Abeokuta/Sagamu Interchange and Ijebu-Ode in Ogun, as well as lseyin, lgboora and lgbeti in Oyo State.























