Guber Poll: I’ll Enter Ondo If I Want To, Wike Replies Akeredolu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated he may join the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede, in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Gov. Wike stated this while responding to comments by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who accused Governor Wike of being the godfather of Rivers State politics.

African Examiner reports that Governor Akeredolu, had issued a statement by Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, saying that the people of Ondo will fight against Wike’s “attempt to play the role of a godfather” in Ondo.

“Wike’s imperialistic approach was most unfortunate and unbecoming”.

Reacting to this development, Governor Wike stated that it is not his ambition to be a godfather to any politician stressing that he will always campaign for the achievements of PDP.

He said: “First of all, I don’t want to believe that Akeredolu can make such a statement. He does not have what it takes to make such a statement. Godfather of what and for who? We are the ones fighting against godfatherism.

“The question is that, have you (Akeredolu) done well for your people and my party is saying no, you have not done well and I believe so. Therefore, I am saying that Ondo people should protect their votes. They should repeat what happened in Edo.

“I still want to doubt that Akeredolu said that against me. And I am going to go and look for that Newspaper and read to be sure he did not say that.

“I want to see that he Akeredolu declared Wike persona non grata. He knows he can’t try that. If he tries it, then he is going to get into trouble. If they are not careful, I will be in Ondo.”

