Slain Army General Buried In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The remains of Major General Hassan Ahmed killed by gunmen along Lokoja-Abuja highway on Thursday have been buried in Abuja.

Major General Ahmed was a member of the 40th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army.

He was recently appointed Director Veterans Affairs at the Army Headquarters, an office he was yet to resume.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya said the incident was sad and shocking.

According to him: “It is indeed sad and shocking incident given the circumstances when it happened but we can’t question God. His will will always be done. All of us are on the way only we don’t know when. That is reserved for God.

“He had to go to that place for him to go there all of us have our chosen places where our lives will be taken. It is very painful but we can’t question God.”

The COAS, who was quiet on the Army’s next move following the murder of a senior military officer, said the military will ensure prompt payment of benefits.

He added his administration will improve on the welfare and entitlements of personnel killed in active service.

Praising the deceased, he said: “Ahmed is a friend and colleague. We’ve been together for a very long time very dutiful responsible officer, a professional Officer but everyone has his time. That is Ahmed’s time and we have led him there.”

Reading his funeral oration, Chief of Policy and Plans Major General Anthony Omozeje, said the late senior officer was a professional officer committed to his duties.

He said “Late Major Gen Ahmed was an articulate, loyal and hard -working senior officer. He was calm, firm but fair Officer with a good sense of purpose and responsibility.























