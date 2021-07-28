W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Behead Vigilante Commander In Rivers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 28th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed and beheaded the commander of a disbanded local vigilante group codenamed OSPAC in Umudioga, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The vigilante commander identified as Alex Uwazuruike was killed on Tuesday night by the gunmen who stormed the community, even as his corpse was dismembered and burnt to ashes by the assailants.

Spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident to our correspondent, saying, “We have been able to restore normalcy to the area and our men are there.”



Details later…

(PUNCH)

