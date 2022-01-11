(BREAKING): Former Nigerian Leader Ernest Shonekan Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Ernest Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, has died.

Shonekan died at a hospital, in the Lekki area of Lagos state, at the age of 85.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Details Shortly…