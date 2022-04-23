Gunmen Demand N4 Million Ransom After Kidnapping 10 Herdsmen, 300 Cows In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After kidnapping ten herders and 300 cows in Anambra, gunmen have demanded a ransom of N4 million.

Suspected gunmen kidnapped 10 members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and 300 cows in Anambra State on Saturday morning.

Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, the South East Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), verified the event and said the kidnappers have made contact with their relatives and are seeking N4 million ransom and a rifle from the victims’ families.

According to Siddiki, the event occurred at 1.30 a.m. on Saturday in Obene Community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area herders’ settlement.

The herders were allegedly attacked while sleeping in their village, and their cattle were forcibly taken away by a group of roughly 40 gunmen.

“As I speak to you now, I have reported the incident to the Police and DSS for prompt action,” he said.

He called on the kidnappers to release his members and cows, adding that the abductees were struggling herders.

Also, Siddiki, kicked against the politicisation of the conflict between herdsmen and host communities across the country adding that the herdsmen were always accused of crime, even in situations where they were the victims of attack.

Anambra police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, while speaking concerning the incident, begged the leadership of Miyetti Allah in the state to assist the police with more details that would assist the Police begin work on the issue.

Tochukwu said: “Yes, we are aware of the incident, but we want the Miyetti Allah leadership to supply us with more information, since the Kidnappers have established ransom contact with the victims’ families.”