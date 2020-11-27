Gunmen Kill Ondo Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – SUSPECTED kidnappers have shot dead a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Oluifon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area, Oba Israel Adeusi.

Oba Adeusi was said to have been shot about 5:50pm near Elegbeka village along the Benin-Akure highway while returning to his community after a meeting in Akure.

Sources said he was confirmed dead at a private hospital where he was rushed to.

It was gathered that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu canceled all his official engagements when he heard of the killing.

The kidnappers were said to have also abducted two persons at the same spot.

Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the killing, said all police divisions within the Ondo North axis have been mobilised to arrest the perpetrators./The Nation

