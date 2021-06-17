Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Four Chinese Expatriates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have kidnapped four Chinese expatriates working on Lagos-Ibadan railway project in Ogun state.

According to available information, the assailants were said to have ambushed the workers around Adeaga/Alaagba village in Odeda LGA area of the state.

The gunmen were reported to have murdered the police escort guarding the expatriates who work with the Chinese company in charge of the project.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun command spokesperson, disclosed that the police have mobilised a tactical team of officers to track the gunmen.

“It is true, the incident happened yesterday. The victims are Chinese expatriates working at the constitution site at the terminus of the railway around Alaagba area, not far from Kila,” Oyeyemi said.

“The gunmen laid ambush for the victims on their way and they were attacked. A police officer escorting them was killed.

“We have started the investigation since yesterday. We are on the trail of those people and hopefully we are going to get them.

“All our tactical teams have been deployed to that direction and we are trying to locate them and we believe that by the grace of God we are going to get them.”























