Gunmen Throw Bomb Into Imo Police Facility

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dared devil gunmen on Thursday attacked a police facility in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Mike Abattam, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday, said the incident occurred in the early hours of the day at Ideato South Police Station.

The gunmen were “shooting sporadically, and threw Improvised Explosive Devices into the station,” said Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police.

The hoodlums were immediately repelled by the command’s tactical team and the police operatives of the division and in the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power of the police,” the police spokesperson said.

He said no life was lost during the attack, but that the improvised bomb caused “minimal damage” to the police facility.

Imo and other states in the South-east have witnessed several deadly attacks on the police and other public institutions. The attacks are linked most times to the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

Imo is regarded as the epicentre of IPOB’s activities in the region.

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma’s country home in Imo was attacked with petrol bombs in April, last year, by gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB.

A former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Owerri in May.