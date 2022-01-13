Gunshots Mar Mali’s Training

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A gunfight broke out near the Mali football team’s base in Cameroon, forcing them to cancel their final training session ahead of their AFCON match with Tunisia.

Two people are reported to have been killed in a gunfight between government forces and separatists in the African nation.

The western region of Cameroon has been locked in conflict involving mostly English-speaking locals and the government of the largely French-speaking nation for years.

And in a shocking video, armed fighters were seen storming the town of Buea, just 13 miles from Limbe – one of the host cities for this year’s AFCON.

At one point in the clip, gunfire is clearly audible, sparking panic.

Mali swiftly suspended their training session, according to local reports.

Brighton ace Yves Bissouma and Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo are both part of the nation’s squad.

Manchester United whiz Hannibal Mejbri and Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik are in the Tunisia group who on Mali in Limbe – with Mali winning the match 1-0.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cameroon News Agency confirmed: “The Malian team has suspended training and left the Molyko stadium.”

“Two civilians (men) have been found dead at the Buea Central market following exchanges of gunshots between Ambazonia and government force.”

Human rights worker Blaise Chamango said: “There were gunshots this morning around the town.