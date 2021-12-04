Police Confirm Kidnap Of Over 20 Persons By Bandits In Kaduna Attack

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police have confirmed the kidnapping of over 20 persons by bandits in Unguwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige, who spoke on Channels TV, the assault took place in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Jalige said the bandits stormed the community at about 1 a.m., killing two people and taking away 20 residents before the arrival of security operatives.

“A combined team of security operatives have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims and arresting the criminals.”

Meanwhile, a resident of the area also confirmed the attack.

“I cannot tell how many people were kidnapped at the moment but the bandits attacked many houses in the area,“ Gyara Guga said.

Unguwar Gimbiya is in Sabon Tasha, a suburb of Kaduna. Other communities in the area such as Juji, Kakau Daji, and Unguwar Ayaba, have been under terror attacks.

At Kakau Daji, about 70 worshippers were kidnapped at Emmanuel Baptist Church in October. Two were later reported killed.