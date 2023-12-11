Gwagwalada Transmission Line Vandalised In Abuja, Says TCN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says its Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132KV Transmission line 1 has been vandalised between Towers 23 and Tower 25.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the vadalisation of the line is suspected to have taken place about 1am on Sunday “when bulk power supply on the line was cut off, necessitating an early morning investigation by TCN linesmen ”.

“Investigations revealed a vandalised portion on the line route between Tower 23 and Tower 25. The vandals had also carted away conductors, causing a power outage at Kukwaba Transmission Substation.”

Mbah said TCN has restored bulk power supply to Kukwaba Substation as a temporary solution through Apo Substation, adding that arrangements were ongoing to effect repairs on the affected line.





