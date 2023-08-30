Hackers Hack Portable Official Instagram Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, better known as Portable, has lost his official Instagram account to hackers.

Portable’s management announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the management is working actively to resolve the issue.

It also warned the public that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to make use of the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

“We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue,” it said.

It, tasked fans of the singer to ignore any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account.





