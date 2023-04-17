Hakimi: How Women Turned Marriage To Poverty Alleviation Programme – Nedu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian actor and comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu, has stated that the concept of marriage is dead and now has become a poverty alleviation scheme for some women.

He stated this in view of the divorce saga between Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi and his Spanish wife, Hiba Abouk.

In a video he uploaded on his Instagram page, Nedu stated that Abouk married Hakimi because she knew that after some years in the relationship, she would want to divorce and leave with half of his fortune.

According to him, the richest woman in the world today got her wealth through a divorce.

He said, “I no know if una don see that video or the message or the pictures of that PSG footballer wey them dey call Hakimi wey e be say him be 24-year-old and his wife dey ask for divorce. And the divorce wey she dey ask for, she dey talk say 50 percent of wettin the guy get make them give her.

“You see say marriage don die? In fact, if people believe anything for marriage before, the thing wey dey go on now with marriage for inside the whole world, people no want enter marriage again. Na most women, some of una, na e dey make some people no want enter marriage because una don turn the thing to poverty alleviation scheme.”