W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Hardship: Lagos Announces 25% Discount On Public Transportation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, February 22nd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the state will begin a 25% reduction on public transportation in the state.

Doing a live media chat with journalists on Thursday, the governor said, “Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation.

“We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, our trains, ourferry services, we’re going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

“I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that.”

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94040

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us