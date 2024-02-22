Hardship: Lagos Announces 25% Discount On Public Transportation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the state will begin a 25% reduction on public transportation in the state.

Doing a live media chat with journalists on Thursday, the governor said, “Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation.

“We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, our trains, ourferry services, we’re going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

“I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that.”