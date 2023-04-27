Heads of State Push For Digital Economy In Africa

Heads of State Push For Digital Economy In AfricaLatest News, News Around Africa Thursday, April 27th, 2023
Daniel Jones
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was a historic moment for the resort city of Victoria Falls in
Zimbabwe when five heads of state gathered for the official opening of
the 6th Transform Africa Summit on Wednesday.
This is the first time the summit has been held outside Rwanda which
is home to Smart Africa Alliance that organises the event.
Rwanda, whose President Paul Kagame is Smart Africa Alliance board
chair, hosted the previous five editions.
Smart Africa Alliance was established in 2013 by seven heads of state
who felt it prudent to establish a body that brings together African
states to address challenges that pin down the continent and now the
membership has grown to 36, touching lives of more than 1 billion
people, in the 10 year history of the grouping.
So, Zimbabwe won the bid to host the first ever edition outside Rwanda
and five heads of state comprising the host Emerson Mnangagwa
President of Zimbabwe, Kagame, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde
Hichilema of Zambia and His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of
ESwatini officiated at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.
The heads of state concurred on the need to leverage on technology and
science to leapfrog the continent and catch up with the western
countries.
They said the continent is suffering colonial legacy imbalances that
need each member state to embrace digitalisation to be able to foster
unity, boost economy and ultimately lead to the Africa we want.
President Mnangagwa said modernization of the continent urgently
requires adoption of science, technology and innovation.
“The modernization of our great continent urgently requires the
adoption of science, technology and innovation, with partnerships and
collaboration essential for the continent to leap forward and build
capacities,” he said.
President Kagame said artificial intelligence can equally drive the
continent forward in critical sectors such as agriculture, health and
others.
President Hichilema said technology can create jobs and improve
economies, while his neighbour Chakwera reiterated the need to
overturn colonial imbalances.
King Mswati III said investing in technology would help create
seamless borders for Africa to promote trade among member states.
