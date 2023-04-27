Heads of State Push For Digital Economy In Africa

Daniel Jones

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It was a historic moment for the resort city of Victoria Falls in

Zimbabwe when five heads of state gathered for the official opening of

the 6th Transform Africa Summit on Wednesday.

This is the first time the summit has been held outside Rwanda which

is home to Smart Africa Alliance that organises the event.

Rwanda, whose President Paul Kagame is Smart Africa Alliance board

chair, hosted the previous five editions.

Smart Africa Alliance was established in 2013 by seven heads of state

who felt it prudent to establish a body that brings together African

states to address challenges that pin down the continent and now the

membership has grown to 36, touching lives of more than 1 billion

people, in the 10 year history of the grouping.

So, Zimbabwe won the bid to host the first ever edition outside Rwanda

and five heads of state comprising the host Emerson Mnangagwa

President of Zimbabwe, Kagame, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Hakainde

Hichilema of Zambia and His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of

ESwatini officiated at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The heads of state concurred on the need to leverage on technology and

science to leapfrog the continent and catch up with the western

countries.

They said the continent is suffering colonial legacy imbalances that

need each member state to embrace digitalisation to be able to foster

unity, boost economy and ultimately lead to the Africa we want.

President Mnangagwa said modernization of the continent urgently

requires adoption of science, technology and innovation.

“The modernization of our great continent urgently requires the

adoption of science, technology and innovation, with partnerships and

collaboration essential for the continent to leap forward and build

capacities,” he said.

President Kagame said artificial intelligence can equally drive the

continent forward in critical sectors such as agriculture, health and

others.

President Hichilema said technology can create jobs and improve

economies, while his neighbour Chakwera reiterated the need to

overturn colonial imbalances.

King Mswati III said investing in technology would help create

seamless borders for Africa to promote trade among member states.