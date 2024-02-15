(Heatwave)There Is Need To Declare State Of Emergency In Some States – NiMet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there is a need for the declaration of a state of emergency in some states owing to heatwaves.

Many parts of the country are experiencing excessive heat in recent weeks, raising concerns from Nigerians.

While speaking about the matter on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday, NiMet’s Director of Weather Forecast Services Vincent Weli said the development might lead to a declaration of a state of emergency.

“I have noted before now that in those states that are affected, there’s a need for a state of emergency to be declared so that people can stay out of work within this period, especially when the sun is very high.”

“A state of emergency should be declared in those states,” he added. “Because that is where we are tending to and if a state of emergency is declared, then people should be excused from doing certain extreme activities that will make them sweat.”

“Of course, you know, with high temperatures, cognitive development will be affected and productivity will be affected. There will be a loss of concentration,” he added.

“And so within this period of 12, 1, 2, 3 people should be excused from duty. People should not work under the sun within this time period.

“And if they can come out in the morning and do whatever they need to do before 11, they are out, then they can also come between 4, 5, 6.

“But between 12 noon, 1 pm, and 3 pm, everyone who is vulnerable must leave, and should not expose themselves to the sun.”





