Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Scatter Yoruba Nation Agitators In Osogbo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavy rain and thunderstorm on Saturday dispersed agitators of Yoruba Nation at the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom park via Old garage area of Osogbo capital of Osun State on Saturday afternoon.

African Examiner reports that scores of Yoruba Nation agitators stormed the streets of Osogbo on Saturday after they changed the venue where the agitators ought to gather because of the heavy security presence.

One of the leading Yoruba Nation agitators, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho arrived in Osogbo from Oyo State at 1:40 pm and went straight to where the agitators were demonstrating at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Osogbo.

Igboho got to the venue at 2:01 pm to address the agitators.

He was addressing the agitators when the scorching sunny weather turned cloudy at 2:25 pm.

He hurriedly addressed his supporters standing on top of a vehicle. When other leaders wanted to address the agitators, heavy rain started and it dispersed supporters from the venue.

While it was raining, thunderstorms made it impossible for supporters to gather, they should run for cover.

