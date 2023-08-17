Helicopter Crash: Peter Obi Commiserates With NAF, Victims’ Families

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the recent crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter which killed some soldiers.

Obi, who stated that the unfortunate incident made him sad, decried the level of insecurity in many parts of the country.

He lamented the huge embarrassment the insecurity has cause the country as well as cost of lives and properties, with the attendant economic costs.

The former Anambra governor suggested that a full-scale investigation be done to find out the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

In a statement on his social media platform on Thursday, Obi commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force concerning the painful incident and tasked them and other security agencies not to be dispirited over the challenges.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission near Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The deplorable level of insecurity in most parts of the country has continued to embarrass and cost us precious lives and properties, with the attendant economic costs. My heart is with the families of the gallant soldiers who lost their lives in that incident.

“I also sincerely commiserate with the Nigerian Air Force over this painful incident and urge them and other security agencies not to be dispirited over the challenges but to see them as our path to achieving a safe and secure nation.

“I would also like to encourage a full-scale investigation to be carried out to unravel the cause of the crash as a way of preventing future occurrences.

“We will never give up on our nation. It is our greatest heritage in whose service all our sacrifices become noble acts,” he said.





