How Dangote Refinery Will Generate 12,000 Megawatts, 135,000 Jobs – Emefiele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has opened up on the huge contributions of the newly inaugurated Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals towards Nigeria’s power generation capacity.



In an inauguration event held in Lagos State, Emefiele emphasised that the Dangote Refinery will generate a substantial 12,000 megawatts of electricity and there are also employment prospects inherent in the completed project.

The African Examiner writes that as operations of the refinery begin, over 135,000 permanent jobs are expected and this will in turn boost the nation’s workforce.

Speaking on the potential economic benefits of the refinery, Emefiele stated that the facility is expected to save Nigeria a significant amount of foreign exchange, estimated to be between $25 and $30 billion annually.

Also, the refinery is projected to inject $10 billion into the economy on a yearly basis and this will boost the country’s financial stability.

Emefiele expressed his belief that the successful establishment of the Dangote Refinery is a testament to Nigeria’s capability to meet its domestic production needs.

He sees this landmark achievement as a step forward in demonstrating the country’s potential in various sectors.