How I Almost Committed Suicide Over Fake News – Eniola Ajao

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Yoruba actress and filmmaker, Eniola Ajao, has opened up on how fake news on social media made her almost kill herself.

Ajao stated this when she talked about her experience in her recent interview with Nollywood on Radio.

Speaking on her experience with fake news, Ajao stated that she faced severe emotional distress which also made her withdraw from social activities.

She said: “I almost poisoned myself because of news about me on social media that was far from true. It was the first time in my life to faced something so painful that I couldn’t eat for seven days. I didn’t go anywhere. People around me can testify to it.

“My sisters were calling, telling me, ‘You have to do this for yourself. You don’t have to poison yourself.’ My son was reaching out to everyone that I was struggling with the online lies.”