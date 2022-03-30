How I Became APC Chairman – Adamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday in Abuja, has stated how he became the party’s executive.

According to him, he emerged through the endorsement of God.

According to him, a month ago, he did not know he would become chairman of the ruling party.

Adamu, who is the former Nasarawa state governor stated during the formal handing-over ceremony in Abuja, stated that with less than 12 months to the general elections, all party members must unite to make sure that the party gets victorious as President, Muhammadu Buhari would not tolerate failure.

He said: “It is not my personal wisdom nor my charisma. It is not personal doings. There may be elements on the way but all this was made possible by the endorsement of Almighty God.”

Adamu appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful national convention and he tasked party members of the National Working Committee to come together as the 2023 general elections is almost at hand.

He said: “Let me thank President Muhammadu Buhari who gave us a lot and so much that happened during the National Convention.

“I want to say on behalf of the new NWC that it is not going to be an easy time for us. We have a major event that is going to test the water on how stable we are as a party. That is the general election that is coming.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general election. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have heard about the President is that he has a complete allergy to failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together. To my colleagues, if there is an issue, don’t begrudge me, let me know.”