How Nigeria Can End Open-Defecation By 2025—Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that even as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari remains steadfast to the delivery of sustainable sanitation and hygiene services to all Nigerians, effective collaboration among all levels of government and the private sector will help the country achieves its goal to end open defecation by 2025.

Osinbajo revealed this at the virtual meeting of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Steering Committee to review the progress report of the implementation of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign under the national programme to End Open Defecation in Nigeria.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of the committee, its first this year, the Vice President said: “If we work conscientiously, we can really make our country open defecation-free by 2025.

“It is entirely possible, and we must not rest on our laurels as we push for the delivery of sustainable sanitation and hygiene services for all Nigerians.

“We are at the cusp of real acceleration if we seize the current momentum. So, it is time to align our efforts at all levels and commit ourselves to use all of our spheres of influence in advancing the objectives of the campaign.”

While commending the progress recorded so far in the campaign, Osinbajo stated that more needs to be done to ensure all the goals and objectives are achieved.

The Vice President also applauded the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, and his team “for their commitment and hard work, and the effective coordination of the several programmes”.

Osinbajo further disclosed that the National Economic Council would continue to find ways to work with state governments to improve results, noting that “there is a great need for us to engage even more with the states”.























