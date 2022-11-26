Sanwo-Olu Ordered Closure Of Lagos Markets For Tinubu, APC Rally – PDP’s Jandor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu closed Lagos markets for the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Bola Tinubu.

The APC presidential campaign is presently ongoing at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

According to Adediran, the Lagos government forced the traders in major markets for them to attend the event.

A statement by his campaign spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, stated that the leaders complained about a directive not to open today.

According to available information, the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, allegedly threatened to punish traders who flout the order.

Reacting, Jandor described the alleged action of the state government as “insensitive, callous, barbaric, and criminal.”

“Any act to intimidate or threaten them to attend a programme against their wish is criminal and inhuman”, the statement reads.