Huge Boost For Super Eagles As Osimhen Is Set To Return To Training

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles may have gotten a massive boost for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as Napoli’s striker, Victor Osimhen, is likely to be ready for the tournament after he was earlier being ruled out for three months due to injury.

African Examiner recalls that Osimhen fractured his eye socket and cheekbone in Napoli’s loss to Inter Milan last month, requiring surgery.

Napoli confirmed after the surgery that the striker was going to be out for about 90 days and ruled him out of the AFCON which will begin January 9 in Cameroon.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen might be back to action before the earlier proposed date.

The paper also stated that Osimhen would have an x-ray on Tuesday and might have to return to action wearing a mask.

“The prognosis is three months, but the time could also be shorter. It will depend on the reaction of the Nigerian’s body, but there are glimmers of optimism about his recovery at Naples,” La Gazzetta dello Sport said.

“Last Monday he removed the stitches and is feeling pretty good, having already started working on an exercise bike and treadmill.

“Next Tuesday he will do the tac and x-ray and if everything goes as we hope, Victor Osimhen will be able to return to training in Castel Volturno, while the specialists from those exams will study the carbon mask to be supported on the player’s forehead, so as not to press on the eyebrow. A mask that will be made with a 3D printer, on the cast of the center forward’s face .”