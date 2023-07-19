I Am Tired Of Trying To Reconcile With Basketmouth – AY

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actor and comedian, Ayodeji Makun, better known as AY, has stated that he is done making efforts towards reconciling with his industry colleague, Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth.

The African Examiner recalls that the duo have been engaged in a 17-year-old quarrel which AY alleged was because of an unpaid N30,00 debt owed him by Basketmouth, which the latter denied, adding that they were never friends.

In a recent interview with Teju Babyface, AY, who alleged that he has been making efforts over the years to reconcile with Basketmouth, stated that he no longer minds going to his grave with their beef.

AY said: “The bros [senior colleagues in the comedy industry] knew [about my beef with Basketmouth] and at some point in time, they had to ask me to slow down. They were like: ‘You’re doing too much. You are putting in too much to make this thing work. Friendship is not by force.’

“I was believing that ‘No, this can work’. Even in my last stand-up comedy, I had to go on stage and I did another routine ‘My guy. How’s my guy? This is my guy. If you see this guy, tell him he’s my guy.’ And the following morning, every where exploded again. ‘We are not friends. We are not that. We are not this.’

“So, for me now, I’m not pushing anything anymore. As I’m here now as AY, if I have to go to my grave without sitting with any of these guys to say ‘hello, ‘hi,’ I will be happy.”





