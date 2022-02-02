W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I Can’t Wait To Experience Pregnancy – Ex-BBN’s Mercy Eke

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Winner of BBNaija season 4 Lockdown edition, Mercy Eke aka Lambo has stated she can’t wait to experience pregnancy.

The entrepreneur revealed this in a recent tweet in reaction to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy for her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.



While the reality TV star divulged her thirst to experience conception at the ‘right time’, she expressed joy seeing photos of the Barbadian singer beautifully rocking her baby bump.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73348

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us