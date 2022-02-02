I Can’t Wait To Experience Pregnancy – Ex-BBN’s Mercy Eke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Winner of BBNaija season 4 Lockdown edition, Mercy Eke aka Lambo has stated she can’t wait to experience pregnancy.

The entrepreneur revealed this in a recent tweet in reaction to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy for her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

While the reality TV star divulged her thirst to experience conception at the ‘right time’, she expressed joy seeing photos of the Barbadian singer beautifully rocking her baby bump.