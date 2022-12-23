I Don’t Know Quantities Of Newly Printed Notes — CBN Deputy Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – CBN Deputy Governor Aisha Ahmad, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has stated that she does not know the quantities of new notes the CBN printed and released for circulation.

Ahmad stated this as she responded to questions when she appeared before the House of Representatives to talk about the CBN’s cash withdrawal limits policy to the lawmakers.

African Examiner recalls that the lawmakers had on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, decided that due to the absence of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank’s deputy governor, who is in charge of Financial Stability should come before them on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

According to available information, Emefiele is said to be outside the country to attend to health issues.

uring the questioning, a lawmaker, Sada Soli asked the CBN Deputy Governor to say the quantities of new notes printed as the news notes are not available days after it was were released to the public.

Responding to the question, Ahmad stated that she does not know the quantities of notes printed by the apex bank and she wouldn’t want to give a wrong figure.