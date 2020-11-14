Lekki Shooting: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military, General Tells Lagos Panel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo of the Nigerian Army says that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the military during the End SARS in Lagos to prevent total chaos since the police who are supposed to be on ground had ran away.

Taiwo, the Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island disclosed this when he spoke with the Lagos Judicial Panel on SARS on Saturday saying that the situation in Lagos before the military step in have gotten out of control.

The general made reference to the killings of policemen, burning of stations and massive lootings.

Taiwo lamented that it got to a stage where hoodlums blocked several roads and extorted many.

He showed the panel a video where a mob killed someone and set the body on fire.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”

