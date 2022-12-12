I Had Five Therapy Sessions A Day During Divorce From Ex-Husband- Adele

Popular Singer, Adele has opened up that she had five therapy sessions a day during the course of her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Stating this to her fans at her latest ‘Weekends With Adele’ show in Las Vegas, the singer stated that she used to have those sessions to prevent her from holding on to the being for the divorce.

In a video from her show on Friday, December 9, the Grammy winner said: “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it. I needed to start.

Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having, like, five therapy sessions a day.”

Now that she has successfully completed her divorce, Adele stated that she is presently in therapy again to ensure that she is taking care of herself.

She continued: “But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.

But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything.”

The award-winning singer also disclosed that that performing live still “terrifies” her.

She said: “My whole therapy session this week was really interesting. It was about these shows. I always get so emotional. I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread. That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

African Examiner recalls that the 34-year-old singer split amicably from her ex-husband in April 2019 as the duo ended their five years of marriage.