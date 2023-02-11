I Have No Business With Mc Oluomo – Lagos INEC REC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that he has no business with the head of Lagos Parks and Garden, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

Agbaje made this known on Friday while speaking during the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security meeting at INEC Office in Lagos, adding that the commission in Lagos State does not have any option than to make use of the park management system on the days of elections.

The African Examiner writes that the park management system in the state is headed by Oluomo who is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and loyalist to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

This development has sparked reactions as many have accused INEC of connivance with the APC.

Reacting, in a stakeholder meeting at the INEC’s head office in Lagos, Agbaje stated that he will never do anything that would jeopardize the image of INEC.

Agbaje said: “Lagos has had its share of election violence, we cannot afford it again. We must work together for peaceful elections in Lagos.

“The former INEC chairman Professor Atairu Jega knows me well likewise the incumbent INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

” I have nothing to do, the Lagos head of Parks and Gardens.

“Electoral Officers , EOs of each local government would be in charge of vehicles that would convey ad-hoc staff and electoral material materials to the polling units, not me.

“People don’t know me. I am from a very credible family and I will never do anything that would jeopardize the image of INEC or make Nigerians think. I will never be part of it.”