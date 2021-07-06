I Have No Plan To Float A New Political Party -Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has refuted reports that he intends to form a new political party.

Recall that a popular Nigeria daily had reported that the former president intends to form a political party.

However, reacting to the report on Monday, Obasanjo in a statement issued to the press and signed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that was “unfounded” and “false”.

The statement said: “Obasanjo who is currently in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani, has declared the report, written by one Soni Daniel, is false,” Obasanjo disclosed that the fabricated story did not come to him as a surprise though, since for some time now, he had observed with that some people wants to drag him into their political games.

Akinyemi added in the statement: “Upon hearing of this latest fabricated report, Chief Obasanjo said ‘In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening.

“The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics, but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world, my door must be open, and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.’”

According to Akinyemi, if anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues.

He said: “It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

“Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.

“On his part, the former president will continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.”























