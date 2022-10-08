I Never Engaged Pastor Enenche’s Daughter -Frank Edward

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gospel music singer, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards has refuted reports that he got Deborah Paul Enenche engaged.

African Examiner recalls that the engagement rumour started on Sunday when the first daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC, uploaded a picture of her beautiful engagement ring on her Facebook and Instagram pages without the necessary details.

Deborah remained silent irrespective of the demands by her followers to expatiate on the picture.

Also, a still picture of herself and Frank Edward also went viral on social media recently, as speculators alleged that the singers are planning getting married.

Reacting, Frank Edward took to his social media handles on Thursday to refute the rumour, tasking his followers to disregard the “fake news”.

He said: “You all should allow that girl to enjoy her peace with all these fake news.”