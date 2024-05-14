I Was Amazed Rihanna Knew Me – Ayra Starr

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is happy after she meets with Barbadian singer, Rihanna.

The ‘Rush’ crooner disclosed that she was surprised that the billionaire Grammy-winning singer knew her.

Speaking in a recent chat with BuzzFeed, Ayra Starr said, “My biggest celeb story is Rihanna. I met Rihanna about two weeks ago.

“I went to the Authentic Woman event in London. It was amazing; I got to meet Rihanna. Do you know how crazy that is? And she loves me, she knew me that was the most amazing part of it. She knew me. It was so amazing.”

It could be recalled that Rihanna offered to collaborate with Ayra Starr in their meeting at the Authentic Woman event in the UK.

The mother of two expressed her willingness to work with Ayra Starr and Tems on a song.