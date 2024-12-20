Ibadan Funfair Tragedy: Police Nab Ooni’s Ex-Wife, Others As Death Toll Increase 35

(AFRICAN exAMINER) – The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola; the Principal of Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi; and six others in connection to the death of some children in a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, the ex-queen was named as the main sponsor of the event.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, the children died from the stampede has increased to 35 and six others are critically injured,

The event which was held at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, was supposed to take care of 5,000 children, however, about 7, 500 children turned up.

According to Osifeso, the event was organised by Wings Foundation, who collaborated with an Ibadan-based radio station — Agidigbo FM, which was the media partner of the event.

Those the police arrested include: Genesis Christopher, 24; Tanimowo Moruf, 52; Anisolaja Olabode, 42; Idowu Ibrahim, 35; and Abiola Oluwatimilehin, 25.

“So far, 35 minors have been documented dead while six others are critically injured and on various medical interventions.

“In furtherance of the above, the case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations,” the statement read partly.

The police reiterated that its operatives are around the axis of “high-level patrols” and the presence of its operatives “to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation”.

It stated: “The Oyo State Police Command sympathises with all the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and assures the good people of the state that justice will be served accordingly.”