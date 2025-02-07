W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Columbus Irisoanga Is Dead

Posted by Entertainment News, Featured, Latest Headlines Thursday, February 6th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Columbus Irisoanga, better known as ‘Igbudu’ is dead.

The death of Columbus Irisoanga was announced by his colleague, Hilda Dokubo, in a post on Instagram.

Hilda Dokubo, who also doubles as a politician, stated that the death of the actor is a heavy one for the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Nollywood.

“There can’t be a shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport Rivers state Nollywood,” Hilda writes.

The death of the actor comes on the heels of another Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, who died at the age of 35.

 

