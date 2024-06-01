Ibadan Man Remanded Over Alleged Killing Of 24-Year-Old Wife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Friday, ordered the remand of a 33-year-old man, Kabiru Arewa, in a correctional facility in Ibadan for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife, Suliyat.

Arewa, whose address was not provided, was charged with murder.



The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.



He directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 28, for mention.



The Prosecutor, ASP Anthony Igori, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22 at about 8.00 p.m. at Olunloyo area of Ibadan.



Igori said that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of his wife by hitting her with his fist blow on the chest.

He said that the offence was contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)