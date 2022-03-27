If Tinubu’s Ticket Emanates, I’ll Win – Okorocha

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday said that if the possibility of a Bola Tinubu and Rocha’s ticket emerged ahead of the 2023 presidential election, he would clinch it.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, said this while fielding questions from newsmen at the All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja.

He said, “Uncle Tinubu and I are most likely to be. I know that at the appropriate time it may be because he is the one pushing up in the South-West and I am in the South-East.

“So let us see what happens between us, and if that is it, I will ask him to relax a bit so that we can move this section forward.

“The people naturally love me and I think it is because they believe I care, they believe I love and have sympathy for humanity, they believe I am detribalised.

“They believe I do not know religion or tribe, Muslim Christian, Igbo or Hausa, Yoruba, all I see is a human being and that is what makes the difference on my side.’’

Okorocha urged Nigerians to use their voter cards well because it was worth much more than they thought.

NAN