2023: Nigerians Mull Over Atiku’s Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the People’s Democratic Party is set to begin its presidential primaries today, Nigerians are thinking of what could happen if the former president, Atiku Abubakar , eventually emerges winner of the event.

African Examiner recalls that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi and Hayatu-Deen have both withdrawn from the presidential race after they complained about monetization of the event.

Their withdrawal reduces the number of aspirants of the presidential candidates of the PDP and Nigerians on Twitter are thinking about the possibility of Atiku emerging president of the country if he is able to clinch the ticket of the PDP. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below as seen on Twitter.

@Elkrosmediahub writes” Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has handed his structure (delegates) to Atiku Abubakar. Won’t be an easy fight for Wike like he initially thought.”

@7threpublic_ writes: “Nigerians are wiser now and need a man with the capacity to fix the nation. With very strong capacity and rich credentials, we firmly believe that the PDP national delegates will no doubt support Atiku Abubakar to lead the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”

@Shehusky writes: “ You want a 78-year-old man to be the president of Nigeria because his name is Atiku Abubakar. Because he had given you appointment before, so no other Nigerian is better than him. Because of dollar. Shame on you.”

@DrOkaforEmmanu1 writes: “If PDP field Atiku Abubakar in 2023, he will win the election for them. No sentiments. Can we say a man who got 11 million votes in 2019 against an incumbent should be sidelined by an opposition party? Make that make sense. Atiku is the best bed for the war. PDP needs him.”

@omobabaijebu101 writes: “My support for Atiku Abubakar is purely based on personal convictions, there’s no presidential aspirant that I have not visited their state. Atiku personal developments to adamawa and nigeria cannot be compared to anyone. Atiku means JOBS.”

@DavidHundeyin writes: “The fellow who has been running for president since I was 3 years old (I just turned 32), and has never won an election in Nigeria before. Which undecided voter or non-voting PVC holder is Atiku Abubakar going to inspire? Or Bukola Saraki? Nyesom Wike? Are you having a laugh?”

@oluwafemisunmol writes: “Say No To Atiku Abubakar Say No To Failure. Say No To Tinubu Say No To Failure. Say No To Osinbajo Say No To Failure. Say No To Wike Say No To Failure. Say Yes To PO Say Yes To Competence Say Yes To World Best Health Care Say Yes To Quality Education Say Yes To Productive NIG.”