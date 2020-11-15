Igbo Group Blames Nigeria’s Woes On Bad Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Socio cultural organization, championing the advancement of Igbo cause, under the platform of Ndigbo Royal Heritage (HIROH World wide), has identified bad leadership at all levels of government as the bane of Nigeria and Igbo nation’s.

It argued that the terrible and sorry state of Nigeria’s dwindling economy and its political woes over the years, has nothing to do with the race or religion where the leaders hails from.

“The problem is not the issue of Christian or Muslim, but our erroneous concept of leadership” he insisted.

Addressing a world press conference in Enugu weekend on burning national issues bothering Nigeria, as it affects the Igbo nation, president – General of the group, Dr. Paul Okoye, said it was time for the people to start holding political leaders at all levels accountable.

He regretted that “whoever, that is going into power in Nigeria, with Africa as extension is going there to enrich himself.

“Lincoln had said that a man is erroneously judged by size of his pocket and the bank balance. This is the black man’s malady.

Okoye, who hails from Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, but resides in Italy, added: “I have repeatedly said and wish to reaffirm once again that our problem is not Huasa , Yoruba, Fulani, Igbo as insinuated by the prophets of doom

“We have lost hope in the nation, we therefore, need to rediscover we, we are. Apparently because if you lose you in you that makes you you.”

Dr. Okoye, whose press conference paper was titled: Igbo Unity: “the new agenda” frowned at the insensitivity of governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria towards the plight of its citizens.

The NIROH, leader, call on Ndigbo across the globe to start thinking home, “because the United States of America (USA), or Israel cannot come and develop or solve our problem for us, and it will be madness and stupidity for anyone to be thinking that such can happen.

He equally urged the Ndigbo to rise up and take their destiny in their own hands, and stop blames game, adding that “we, as a people, must work hard to develop our land.

“We must therefore, stop the blame game and get back to work. Only fools don’t change their mind. There are no known living Saints, all hands therefore, must be on deck to leave a bequeathing legacy for the succeeding generation, we have come to heal our land.

He also condemned the hate speech by certain groups in Nigeria which according to him, has done more harm than good to the nation, stressing that the “solution therefore, is not in this senseless hate campaign that has not brought us any good, rather, it breeds disharmony and lack of faith in the nation.

“We all directly and indirectly participated in the destruction of the fundamentals of this great nation , and we all therefore, have a role to play in the rebuilding of this nation that is the hope of the black race world over

Dr. Okoye, pointed out that “the future of our youths and the nation have been sacrificed for our political interests.

“The North, East, West, and South are together in wrecking this country. It is an illusion therefore, to speculate that the east can survive without the West or north, and vice versa.

“The solution is the healing of the land, and we have come to lead the campaign.

“I enjoin all of you to collaborate with NIROH, in actualising this mandate, which will only help in placing the Igbo nation in it’s rightful position in Nigeria and world over. This is our priority, this is our mandate, this is our challenge.”

