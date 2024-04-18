UNN Partners UNICEF In Bridging Nation’s Policy Formation, Implementation Gap

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), is partnering the United Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF), in bridging the age long gap in the nation’s social policy formation and implementation.

To this end, the University, with support from UNICEF, Wednesday formally launched the Institute for Social policy at the Nsukka permanent site of the ivory tower.

Speaking during the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of UNN, professor Charles Igwe, expressed deep appreciation to UNICEF for the kind gesture, saying her interventions in the global education sector, including Nigeria is highly commendable

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, professor Romanus Ezeokonkwo, the UNN boss, noted that the institute which is set to fly would go a long way in addressing the nation’s policy formation and implementation challenges in all sectors via capacity building of policy makers and production of future leaders with needed knowledge on the subject matter.

According to him, the issue of social policy is vital in any clime as it cuts across every discipline and sectors hence, the need to accord it serious attention, stressing that no nation, be it developed, or developing can make any meaningful head way in it’s economy without proper policy formation and implementation.

Prof Igwe, said it’s against the backdrop of the usefulness of social policy that UNN conceived the idea of the institute, and would do everything possible ensure that it succeeds, thanking UNICEF, for being a worthy partner to the institution.

He disclosed that a competent Director, professor Okey Ikeanyibe of Administration and policy has been appointed for the institute, which offers Post graduate Courses, PGD, MSc, and PhD, adding that most facilities to drive it has also been put in place, including engagement of committed Staff drawn from various disciplines in the social sciences.

“We don’t have any problem regarding the institute. We are set to fly, because the university Senate has given approval to all our request. We have the capacity, and ready to deliver, because social policy is all about development and touching human lives”

In his remark, leader of UNICEF delegation, from Enugu field office, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, said his organization is always poised towards promoting education and issues bothering on human development across the globe including Africa and Nigeria, noting that lack of proper policy formation and implementation had over the years remained a serious cog in the wheel of progress of the country hence, the need to address it through such important institute.

He posited that a robust and proper social policy would help in tackling multiple issues in the nation’s economy, adding that it would equally help in mainstreaming the United nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), because policy making he stated, requires a lot of skills and expertise, assuring that UNICEF is determined to ensure that the UNN institute’s objective would be fully realized in the end.

Dr. Akinleye, further stressed that issue of social policy is all encompassing hence, the need for all and sundry to always support moves aimed at getting things right in that direction. “So, anything that has to do with social policy in Nigeria should be taken seriously and supported.

Our Correspondent writes that professors from the Nnamdi Azikiwe university UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra state, South East Nigeria also graced the event, which came to climax with a tour of the temporary site of the institute by the UNN and UNICEF delegation.