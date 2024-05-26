Igbo Youth Leaders Advocate Establishment Of Cattle Ranches In South East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Igbo Youth leaders and other Stakeholders, including Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have thrown their wright behind establishment of cattle Ranches in all the states of South East Nigeria, saying it remains the panacea to the inccesant farmers and Herders crisis in the region.

They however, commended the Enugu State government for pioneering the enactment of what they described as ‘progressive ranching laws in the state, and urged other states in Nigeria especially in the South-East to emulate the state.

The groups posited that “these Ranching project should be done with the full engagement and participation of stakeholders from the Igbo communities. In working out the legislative frame work to ensure a generally acceptable implementation master plan.

This was part of a twelve point Communique issued at the end of their Convention held Weekend in Enugu, which was read to newsmen on Saturday by Leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaegeukwu at the headquarters of the apex Igbo socio cultural body in Enugu.

The Communique which was also signed by Mazi Emma Mbadugha, the Secretary, disclosed d that “the convention had in attendance youth leaders and stakeholders from different organisations in Igbo land, representing the religious, civil society, students and ethnic nationality groups.

“It also had in attendance the Hon. Minister of State for Youth Development, Hon. Emmanuel Olawande Ayodeleand, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, amongst other dignitaries

“The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Iwuanyanwu in his keynote address reminded the youth of our rich heritage of courage and valour, further admonishing the young people to concentrate their energy in the development of Igboland through agriculture, industry, security, education, employment natural resources and the hallowed apprenticeship “IGBA BOY” ingenious to Ndigbo

“On the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing World wide, he frowned at the proliferation and abuse of the sacred name of Ohanaeze by renegades and miscreants, and declared that Be it known today that there is only one recognised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth body mandated by Igbo to speak for Igbo youth. The leader of this body is Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaukwu

Iwuanyanwu further stated “that those parading themselves as representing Ohanaeze Youth outside this body to desist from bringing the hallowed name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to disrepute.

According to the youths, the convention had two segments: the pep talk and the colloquium.

Under the the pep talk, the Hon. Minister for State for Youth Development encouraged the youth to re-invent themselves and re-awaken the days our great ancestors through the industrialisation of Igboland, making Igboland the economic hub of Nigeria and Africa at large.

The colloqium reviewed the thermal focus of the convention, which are,

Security and Economic measures to address the challenges in Igboland, Ranching as a panacea to control farmers-herders crisis, adding that it was an educating and interactive session that exposed different angles to the twin subjects

“Based on the above, the following far-reaching decisions aimed at making Igboland a more secured place for accelerated development were reached:

“The convention having agreed that the prevailing insecurity and sit-at-home in Igboland were majorly caused by the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Muhammadu Buhariregime

“We therefore demanded for political and non-kinetic solutions that will fast track the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the deproscription of IPOB as a terrorist

organisation, as this will go a long way in dousing the prevailing tension and consequent insecurity in the South-East

“That the President Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu should take up the challenge of a quick fix to lasting peace in Igbo land by finding a political solution to the ongoing judicial drama that has kept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in forcedful detention, and open direct dialogue with IPOB and other pro- Biafran agitators, as this will immediately douse the agitations in Igboland and refocus the energy of the youth within the region towards sustainable national development

“That the governors of the South-East should invest more in the provision of sustainable employment for the youth population through training and skill acquisition, as these will positively engage them and go long way in mitigating the insecurity in the region.

The groups also posited that “the continued menace of the attrocities of the Fulani terrorist herdsmen in Igboland should be collectively curbed by the Igbo governors and other political office holders, with a simultaneous aggressive approach to Ranching within the region.

“These Ranching project should be done with the full engagement and participation of stakeholders from the Igbo communities. In working out the legislative frame work to ensure a generally acceptable implementation master plan

“That security agencies within Igboland should desist from compromising with anti- social elements, in order to provide the region with the required security for development.

They added “That the Igbo age-long wealth transfer pattern of “Igba Boy” apprenticeship should be re-awakened. This globally acclaimed business development model should be formalised in our education systems and supported by serious government intrest-free loans.

“The convention acknowledged the unparallel patriotic contributions of Igbo businessmen and investors in diverse fields of the Nigerian economy since Inception. However, we seriously condemn the continued unwarranted destruction of Igbo businesses and investments across Nigeria by state and non-state actors, which usually goes without compensation. Especially the recent sad events in Lagos State and Abuja.

“We call on Mr President to urgently intervene and these economy-wrecking abnormalities .We wish to acknowledge and extend hands of working relationship to Igbo persons and organisations who have dedicated themselves and contributed immensely towards the development of Igboland and Nigeria at large.

“In line with the mandate of the President-General Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu the convention resolved to host the THE IGBO YOUTH PEACE AND SECURITY SUMMIT in the next three months

” We commend Mr. President for appointing a vibrant youth leader as the minister of State for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande. We appreciate the Hon minister of State for Youth Development for his immense intellectual contributions towards the success of the convention

They equally “salute the courage of the governors of the South-East in curbing the menace of insecurity in the region, however, we urge them to inculcate the Igbo youth in the security structure of their værious states.

“The convention commended the Enugu State government for pioneering the enactment of progressive ranching laws in the state, we urge other in Nigeria especially in the South-East to emulate them.

“Finally, convention unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR, and the acting National Youth leader Mazi. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu for the good works they are doing for the Igbo nation.